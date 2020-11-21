FDIC Floats Changes to Deposit Insurance Rules to Accommodate CECL Transition

The FDIC on Friday proposed changes to the risk-based deposit insurance system that applies to banks with more than $10 billion in assets to address the temporary deposit insurance assessment effects resulting from CECL implementation.

The proposal would amend the assessment regulations to remove the double counting of a specified portion of the CECL transitional amount or the modified CECL transition amount, as applicable, in certain financial measures that are calculated using the sum of Tier 1 capital and reserves and that are used to determine assessment rates for large and highly complex IDIs.

The proposal also would adjust the calculation of the loss severity measure to remove the double counting of a specified portion of the CECL transitional amounts for a large or highly complex IDI. It would not affect regulatory capital or the regulatory capital relief provided in the form of transition provisions that allow banking organizations to phase in the effects of CECL on their regulatory capital ratios. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

In related news, the FDIC on Friday also announced that the designated reserve ratio for the Deposit Insurance Fund would hold steady at 2% or 2021.