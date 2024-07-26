Personal income increased 0.2%, or $50.4 billion, in June, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate—a percentage of disposable personal income—was 3.4%. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.3%, or $57.6 billion.
FinCEN issues guidance to help bank customers understand new BOI reporting rules
FinCEN issued a notice to financial institution customers about the new beneficial ownership information reporting rule requirements, explaining why certain customers must report directly to the agency in addition to giving information to their banks, which are subject...