Gary Cohn Added to Unconventional Convention Speaker Lineup

The American Bankers Association today announced that Gary Cohn has been added to the speaker lineup for the upcoming Unconventional Convention, which takes place Oct. 19-20. Cohn, President Trump’s former top economic adviser and president and COO of Goldman Sachs, offers bankers an exclusive look behind the curtain to see how policymakers will tackle economic stimulus, trade and financial policy in the year ahead.



Cohn joins a speaker lineup that includes FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams; former Whole Foods Market co-CEO Walter Robb; Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida; Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos; marketing expert and bestselling author Mark Schaefer; CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers; CNN host and commentator Van Jones; political analyst Leslie Sanchez; agricultural economist David Kohl; and First Citizens BancShares EVP James Bennett.

The Unconventional Convention will provide attendees with a mix of live and on-demand content, including dedicated sessions for bank marketers, CFOs and operational professionals, agricultural bankers, bank directors and CEOs, as well as sessions with a fintech and payments focus. To help bring bankers together during this critical time for the industry, ABA is offering special registration discounts for this event, along with a “bring the bank” option, through which institutions can register up to 25 bankers for less than the price of six individual registrations.