ABA, KBA Release New Ad Thanking Rep. Barr For PPP Support

The American Bankers Association and the Kentucky Bankers Association released a new voter education ad today thanking Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Barr’s support of more than 50,000 small businesses in Kentucky.

“Andy Barr made sure Kentucky small businesses affected by COVID-19 could keep paying their employees through his support of the CARES Act,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Congressman Barr helped save millions of jobs through the Paycheck Protection Program, and now he is pushing for legislation to make it easier for struggling small businesses to get their PPP loans forgiven.”

KBA CEO Ballard Cassady said that “Andy Barr’s support for the PPP helped 50,000 Kentucky small businesses keep the lights on and continue to pay their 600,000 employees.”