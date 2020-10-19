ABA Honors Seven Banks With Brand Slam Marketing Awards

The American Bankers Association honored seven banks today with its Brand Slam awards for bank marketing judged by a panel of 124 volunteers with Certified Financial Marketing Professional credentials. “During a year filled with extraordinary challenges, these award winners have excelled at implementing creative solutions to make powerful connections with their customers and communities,” said ABA’s chief member engagement officer Jim Edrington.
This year’s categories and winners are:
- Crisis Communication: Park Bank, Middleton, Wisconsin, “Supporting our Clients through High Profits and High Water”
- Integrated Marketing Campaign: Bank Iowa, West Des Moines, Iowa, “Purpose, Vision, Values”
- Out-of-the-Box Idea: MNB Bank, McCook, Nebraska, “Dog Days of Summer”
- Public Relations/Community Engagement Activity: Howard Bank, Baltimore, “Keep it Local”
- Social Media Campaign: Town and Country Bank, Ravenna, Nebraska, “Skater Dudes Promote Digital Platform Upgrade”
- Video Campaign: First Dakota National Bank, Yankton, South Dakota, “Not Cancelled”
- Best Website Redesign: Bremer Bank, St. Paul, Minnesota, Bremer.com