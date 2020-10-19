Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The American Bankers Association honored seven banks today with its Brand Slam awards for bank marketing judged by a panel of 124 volunteers with Certified Financial Marketing Professional credentials.

ABA Honors Seven Banks With Brand Slam Marketing Awards

on Community Banking, Financial Education, Newsbytes

The American Bankers Association honored seven banks today with its Brand Slam awards for bank marketing judged by a panel of 124 volunteers with Certified Financial Marketing Professional credentials. “During a year filled with extraordinary challenges, these award winners have excelled at implementing creative solutions to make powerful connections with their customers and communities,” said ABA’s chief member engagement officer Jim Edrington.

This year’s categories and winners are:

Share.

Related Posts