ABA Foundation, FTC Partner for Impostor Scam Information Campaign

The ABA Foundation, in collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission, released a new infographic today to educate consumers on impostor scams, which disproportionately affect older adults. Impostor scammers pretend to be a trusted individual—often a government agent, family member, or someone who promises computer support and convinces people to send them money or share personal information.

In 2019, Americans lost $667 million to impostor scams, with individuals 60 and above three to five times more likely to fall victim to these scams than younger individuals. The ABA Foundation’s infographic can help consumers spot scams and protect themselves.