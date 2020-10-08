ABA, Colorado Bankers Association Release New Ad Thanking Sen. Gardner For PPP Support

The American Bankers Association and the Colorado Bankers Association released a new voter education ad today thanking Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad highlights Gardner’s support of small business and his work to secure needed protective equipment for front-line workers.



“Cory Gardner is a consensus builder who worked to find common ground and pass the CARES Act at the height of the pandemic,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Even while he was self-quarantining, Sen. Gardner kept working to secure funding for small businesses and personal protective equipment for medical workers and first responders fighting the virus.”

Colorado Bankers Association President and CEO Don Childears said that “Cory Gardner’s leadership and support for the Paycheck Protection Program helped 100,000 Colorado small businesses get the relief they needed so they could keep paying their employees.”