Trending
ABA Banking Journal
ABA and the Bank Policy Institute jointly backed the FDIC’s proposed new independent Office of Supervisory Appeals in a letter to the agency today.

ABA Backs FDIC’s Proposed New Exam Appeals Process 

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes, Policy

The American Bankers Association and the Bank Policy Institute jointly backed the FDIC’s proposed new independent Office of Supervisory Appeals in a letter to the agency today. The FDIC’s proposal would replace its existing Supervision Appeals Review Committee, which ABA and BPI called a “seldom-used formal appeals process that is in need of refinement.”

The letter outlines both support and suggestions to enhance this new office. Among other things, the letter argues for a fair and balanced hiring process, structural independence from the FDIC Board, a more favorable standard of review for bank appeals, and authorization for a bank’s management to initiate an appeal instead of a bank’s board of directors.

“If finalized, these welcome changes would bolster the banking industry’s confidence in the intra-agency appeals process,” the groups wrote.

Share.

Related Posts