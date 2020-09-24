Gottlieb, McWilliams to Keynote ABA Unconventional Convention

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams will be two of the keynote speakers for ABA’s first-ever Unconventional Convention, a new virtual event taking place Oct. 19-20.

Gottlieb—one of the leading private-sector voices on responding to the coronavirus pandemic and a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute—will discuss the pandemic, including when a vaccine may be available and advice for reopening the economy. McWilliams will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a conversation about the industry’s response to the pandemic, current regulatory issues and efforts to promote financial inclusion.

Other keynote speakers include: former Whole Foods Market co-CEO Walter Robb; Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida; Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos; marketing expert and bestselling author Mark Schaefer; CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers; agricultural economist David Kohl; and First Citizens BancShares EVP James Bennett.

The Unconventional Convention will provide attendees with a mix of live and on-demand content, including dedicated sessions for bank marketers, CFOs and operations professional, agricultural bankers and CEOs, as well as sessions with a fintech and payments focus. To help bring bankers together during this critical time for the industry, ABA is offering special registration discounts for this event, along with a “bring the bank” option, through which institutions can register up to 25 bankers for less than the price of six individual registrations. Learn more and register. View the speaker lineup.