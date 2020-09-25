Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.4% in August

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased 1.0 billion or 0.4% to $232.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up four consecutive months, followed an 11.7% July increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%. Machinery, also up four consecutive months, led the increase, $0.5 billion or 1.5% to $31.2 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August decreased 0.3% or 0.7 billion to $244.1 billion. Transportation equipment, down following three consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $1.4 billion or 1.7% to $81.6 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in August decreased 0.1% to $420.5 billion. This followed an 0.8 decrease in July.

