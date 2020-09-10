ABA Foundation, Junior Achievement Partner to Improve Student Financial Literacy

The American Bankers Association Foundation today announced a two-year partnership with Junior Achievement to improve financial literacy among students nationwide. Through this collaboration, JA and its network partners will use the ABA Foundation’s FinEdLink tool to pair volunteer bankers with classrooms and community groups interested in its financial education programming.

The organizations will also work together to promote the ABA Foundation’s annual Get Smart About Credit campaign in October, through which banker volunteers teach lessons to young adults and high school students on managing credit wisely, managing money, protecting their identity, paying for college and the various careers available to them through the banking industry. The ABA Foundation and JA will also collaborate on additional topics including career readiness and effective financial education programming as opportunities arise.

“With millions of Americans facing economic uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic, the need for financial knowledge has never been greater,” said ABA Foundation Executive Director Corey Carlisle, executive director. “We are thrilled to partner with Junior Achievement, which shares a similar mission to the Foundation and will be a fantastic teammate in helping to educate young people on how to navigate the many challenging financial situations life can bring.”

The foundation will host a free webinar on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. EDT featuring participants from JA to provide an overview of the partnership and share new banker resources available to help teach financial literacy lessons in a virtual environment.