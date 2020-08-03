Construction Spending Rate Fell Slightly in June

Construction spending fell 0.7% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of $1,355.2 billion in June, according to the Census Bureau. June’s figure is 0.1% higher than the June 2019 estimate of $1,364.7 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,001.9 billion, 0.7% above the revised May estimate of $1,009.0 billion.

Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $534.2 billion, 1.5% below the revised May estimate of $542.1 billion.

Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $ 467.7 billion, 0.2% above the revised May estimate of $466.9 billion.

In June, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $353.3 billion, 0.7% below the revised May estimate of $355.8 billion.

Read the Census release.