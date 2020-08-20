ABA, FBA Unveil New Ads Highlighting Rep. Murphy’s Support for Small Biz

The American Bankers Association and the Florida Bankers Association today began running new voter education ads thanking Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) for her support for Florida families and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stephanie Murphy has worked to protect frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 and help small businesses access loans to continue paying their employees,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “She has shown an ability to work across the aisle to get things done, and we thank her for her leadership.”

“Congresswoman Murphy’s support for the Paycheck Protection Program and for workers who are putting themselves at risk to help others exemplifies the kind of leadership Florida values,” added FBA President and CEO Alex Sanchez. “She is a leader and a fighter who puts Florida families and businesses first, and we are proud to join ABA in releasing these new ads thanking her.”