ABA, DBA Unveil New Ads Highlighting Sen. Coons’ Support for PPP, Small Biz

The American Bankers Association and the Delaware Bankers Association today released new ads thanking Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) for his support of the Paycheck Protection Program and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The voter education ads begin running as soon as today.

“Sen. Coons has been a champion for small businesses and a strong supporter of the Paycheck Protection Program, which has helped protect millions of businesses and jobs,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His leadership has been critical during these challenging times, and it will be vitally important going forward.”

“We are pleased to join ABA in releasing these new ads thanking Senator Coons for his efforts to help Delaware small businesses and workers weather the pandemic,” added Delaware Bankers Association President and CEO Sarah Long. “He has a strong record fighting for jobs in our state, and his support for the Paycheck Protection Program is just the latest example of that commitment.” View the ads. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=fwczHgwTJEI