The Federal Reserve announced today that it will maintain its current fee schedules for priced services for most payments services in 2021. The Fed acknowledged the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic and said it intends to hold most prices steady “in order to support the business planning of users and providers of payment services.” The Fed said it will publish a final list of 2021 fee schedules in the Federal Register later this year.
Fed to Hold Payments Services Fees Steady for 2021
