SBA Announces Safe Harbor for PPP Borrowers with Loans for Less than $2M

Following the recent announcement that the Small Business Administration would review any Paycheck Protection Program loans made in amounts exceeding $2 million, the agency today issued guidance extending an automatic safe harbor to borrowers receiving PPP loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million. These borrowers “will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith,” SBA said in updates to its PPP FAQ today.

Borrowers that received PPP loans for amounts over $2 million will be subject to review by the SBA for compliance with program requirements, including the certification of economic need. “If SBA determines in the course of its review that a borrower lacked an adequate basis for the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request, SBA will seek repayment of the outstanding PPP loan balance and will inform the lender that the borrower is not eligible for loan forgiveness,” SBA said.

SBA added that borrowers who repay their loans after receiving notification from the SBA will not be subject to administrative enforcement or referrals to other agencies. Additionally, SBA’s determination regarding the necessity of the loan request will not affect the SBA loan guarantee.

Finally, SBA also announced tonight that it will extend until May 18 the deadline for PPP borrowers who did have access to other sources of capital to return funds.