GSEs Create Tools to Help Renters Determine Eviction Protections

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac today unveiled online tools that renters can use to determine if they are protected from evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Using the online tools, renters may determine if the multifamily property where they reside has a GSE-backed mortgage and is therefore covered by a temporary eviction moratorium that was included in the CARES Act.

In a statement released today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency noted that “renters are still expected to pay their rent during the eviction moratorium period if they can,” and directed renters facing financial difficulties to contact their landlord to discuss their options.