House Lawmakers: Ag Businesses Should Qualify for Emergency Grants

In a letter to U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza today, a group of House lawmakers urged SBA to ensure that farmers and agricultural businesses will be able to take advantage of the emergency economic injury grant program created by the new CARES Act coronavirus relief law.

“In recognition that the coronavirus is affecting many types of entities that may not traditionally be considered small businesses, [Section 1110 of the CARES Act] expands the eligibility criteria in the underlying economic injury disaster loan program,” the lawmakers wrote. “As a result, we were shocked and disappointed that, contrary to Congressional intent, the Small Business Administration singles out farmers and agricultural businesses as ineligible for this program.”

The lawmakers emphasized the critical role that farmers and ag businesses play in providing critical sources of food and fuel to Americans during the pandemic.