ABA Releases Customizable Matrix on Returning to Normal Operations

As states begin loosening or revoking stay-at-home orders and banks consider how and when to resume operations that may have been closed or modified due to the pandemic, the American Bankers Association has prepared a free, customizable matrix to guide banks’ planning.

The matrix provides a comprehensive list of potential mitigation measures banks may take related to their facilities, customer interactions and workforce management, including the use of sneeze guards at teller windows, medical screening of employees, cleaning procedures and the use of personal protective equipment.

It also lists any general federal guidance that applies to each reopening factor—such as that issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other federal agencies—and it indicates where state and local authorities should be consulted for more specific requirements.