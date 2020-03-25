Podcast: Red Flags for ‘Money Mule’ Scams

Amid the coronavirus pandemic — with Americans wanting to help disease victims and healthcare workers or looking for work-from-home opportunities — cybersecurity and fraud analysts have noted an uptick in “money mule” scams, which involve a third party transferring ill-gotten or laundered money. Banks increasingly need to be on the lookout for the telltale signs of these scams.

On a recent ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions, two senior attorneys at the U.S. Department of Justice discuss:

Common characteristics of money mule scams

The role of transnational criminal organizations

Red flags banks can watch out for

The ways these scams can victimize senior citizens

The role of banks’ suspicious activity reports in stopping money mule scams

A recent major elder fraud sweep by DOJ

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions.



Additional resources:

In this episode: