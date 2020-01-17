Fed’s Bowman to Speak at Conference for Community Bankers

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will deliver a keynote address at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers—to be held Feb. 9-12 in Orlando, Florida. After her remarks, Bowman will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a conversation on the current state of community banking.

A fifth-generation banker who held a senior role at Farmers and Drovers Bank in Council Grove, Kan., for more than six years and also served as Kansas state banking commissioner, Bowman currently holds the seat on the Fed board designated for someone with community banking experience.