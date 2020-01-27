ABA Foundation Seeks to Reach ‘One Million Minds’ Through FinEd Programs in 2020

The American Bankers Association Foundation is calling on banker volunteers to help reach one million consumers with banker-led financial education lessons in 2020. Registration is now open for the foundation’s 2020 financial education programs, including Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and Safe Banking for Seniors.

Through ABA’s Teach Children to Save initiative—which will celebrated this year on April 24—bankers can visit local schools or youth groups in their communities to teach lessons about money and real world financial concepts. Registered bankers will receive real-time customer support, program and communication materials and will be featured in a list of participating banks on the ABA Foundation’s website. Last year, 9,850 bankers reached approximately 330,700 students through Teach Children to Save.

Bankers can also register for Get Smart About Credit, through which bankers visit classrooms across the country to help teens and young adults learn how to use credit wisely, and Safe Banking for Seniors, a national campaign of volunteer bankers helping older customers and financial caregivers understand and mitigate the risks of fraud and financial abuse.

Materials for all three programs are available in both English and Spanish. The ABA Foundation’s financial education programs are sponsored this year by Ally Financial, Bank of America, BB&T, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.