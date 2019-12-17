Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Next year, the FSB expects to tackle fintech developments worldwide, including the growing role of big tech firms in finance; the development of so-called “stablecoins,” virtual currencies pegged to real assets to minimize volatility; innovation to remove friction in cross-border payments; and the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate to new benchmarks.

Fintech, Stablecoins, Cross-Border Payments on FSB’s 2020 Agenda

The FSB will also continue its work evaluating the post-financial crisis regulatory framework, including reviewing the effects of reforms to ensure no bank is too big to fail and policies affecting money market mutual funds. The Basel, Switzerland-based FSB is made up of regulatory and market authorities in 25 jurisdictions worldwide and chaired by Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles.

