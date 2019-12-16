Agencies Release 2018 CRA Data on Small Biz, Community Development Lending

The federal banking agencies today released 2018 Community Reinvestment Act data on small business, small farm and community development lending. The CRA requires banks with more than $1.25 billion in assets to report data in these areas.

The 700 reporting banks originated or purchased 7.1 million small business loans totaling $254 billion. The total number of loans originated by reporting banks increased by about 8% from 2017, and the dollar amount of originations increased by about 5%. Small farm loan originations fell by about 1% year-on-year, while the total dollar amount increased by 0.6%. About half of the reported small business loans and 70% of reported farm loans were made to firms with less than $1 million in revenue.

Just over 600 banks reported community development lending activity totaling nearly $103 billion in 2018, up from $96 billion in 2017.