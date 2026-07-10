Oil prices have largely returned to early-2026 levels. In contrast, the implied yield on the Fed Funds Futures December 2026 contract is up 80 basis points from a year ago, suggesting a broader range of risks and uncertainty surrounding the rate path beyond the recent oil shock. One implication is that this heightened uncertainty makes it more difficult for banks to plan and execute merger-and-acquisition deals.
Regulators close Indiana’s Kentland Federal Savings and Loan
The FDIC entered into an agreement with Kentland Bank of Kentland, Indiana, to purchase substantially all assets and assume all deposits of Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association, which was the smallest standalone bank in the U.S., with...