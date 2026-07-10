Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association of Kentland, Indiana, was closed today by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver. The FDIC entered into an agreement with Kentland Bank of Kentland, Indiana, (no affiliation with Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association) to purchase substantially all assets and assume all deposits.

As of March 31, 2026, Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association reported total assets of $3.73 million and total deposits of $3.65 million. It was the smallest standalone bank in the United States.

The sole branch of Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association will permanently close. Depositors of Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association will automatically become depositors of Kentland Bank. The deposits assumed by Kentland Bank will continue to be insured by the FDIC, so there is no need for customers to change their banking relationship. Customers of Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association will have immediate access to their deposits at all branches of Kentland Bank during normal business hours beginning Monday, July 13, 2026. Loan customers of Kentland Federal Savings and Loan Association should make payments to Kentland Bank at any branch of Kentland Bank.