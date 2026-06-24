President Trump today canceled plans to sign a bipartisan housing bill into law, saying lawmakers should first pass an unrelated elections bill.

The House and Senate this week overwhelmingly voted to pass the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which combines elements of housing and banking proposals put forward by the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee.

Trump had scheduled a ceremony this morning to sign the bill into law. However, in a Truth Social post, the president announced that he had canceled the event and instead pressed lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act.

President Trump does not need to sign the bill for it to become law. If he takes no action, the bill can automatically become law after 10 days, excluding Sundays, provided Congress remains available during that period.