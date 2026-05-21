President Trump postponed signing an executive order on artificial intelligence that would have established a path for the federal government to review AI models before they are publicly released, Politico reported.

Trump was scheduled to sign the order today, but during a White House press briefing, he told reporters that he “didn’t like certain aspects of it,” according to the news site. The order reportedly would have allowed AI developers to voluntarily submit their models for federal review as far as 90 days before they were made public.

The White House did not indicate when the signing would be rescheduled.

AI development has been a top priority for the administration. Trump last year signed executive orders directing federal agencies to develop an “action plan” to advance the technology and to challenge state laws regulating AI. The White House also released a national policy framework that calls on Congress to take several actions to support the safe deployment of AI.