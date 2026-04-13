The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of March 31, 2026, the 314 Program Office has processed 8,786 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 930 cases (increased from 905 reported Jan. 6, 2026)

Money Laundering – 7,856 cases (increased from 7,564 reported Jan. 6, 2026)

Data from January 2025/2026 through March 2025/2026 is as follows: