Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC removes Russian banking executive from SDN List: OFAC removed Mikhail Mikhaylovich Zadornov, a Russian national previously designated under Executive Order 14024, from the SDN List. Zadornov had been linked to Public Joint Stock Company Bank Financial Corporation Otkritie, which remains subject to U.S. sanctions. Read more.

Counter-narcotics-related and Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC removes narcotics and Russia‑related designees from SDN List: OFAC announced the removal of multiple individuals and entities from the SDN List, including Mexico‑based narcotics traffickers designated under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin sanctions program and related aliases. The update also includes the delisting of several Russia‑related vessels and other designees previously listed under Executive Order 14024. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions