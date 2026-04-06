Russia-related Sanctions
OFAC removes Russian banking executive from SDN List: OFAC removed Mikhail Mikhaylovich Zadornov, a Russian national previously designated under Executive Order 14024, from the SDN List. Zadornov had been linked to Public Joint Stock Company Bank Financial Corporation Otkritie, which remains subject to U.S. sanctions. Read more.
Counter-narcotics-related and Russia-related Sanctions
OFAC removes narcotics and Russia‑related designees from SDN List: OFAC announced the removal of multiple individuals and entities from the SDN List, including Mexico‑based narcotics traffickers designated under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin sanctions program and related aliases. The update also includes the delisting of several Russia‑related vessels and other designees previously listed under Executive Order 14024. Read more.
Venezuela-related Sanctions
OFAC clarifies sanctions risk under Venezuela general licenses: On March 31, OFAC issued FAQ 1247 clarifying whether U.S. citizens face sanctions risk for engaging in transactions authorized under General Licenses 46B, 51A, and 52. The guidance addresses the scope of permitted activity under these licenses and provides additional compliance clarity for authorized transactions. Read more.
OFAC removes Venezuelan official from SDN List: OFAC removed Venezuelan official Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez, also known as Delcy Rodríguez, from the SDN List under the Venezuela sanctions program. The action lifts blocking sanctions previously imposed on her in connection with U.S. Venezuela‑related sanctions. Read more.