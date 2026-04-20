The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center has published a sector risk advisory with recommendations on managing cybersecurity and resilience risks stemming from bad actors using artificial intelligence to find vulnerabilities in an organization’s cyber defenses.

The advisory comes amid worries that new AI models will be able to rapidly detect and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities that had previously gone unnoticed. “Traditional assumptions and approaches for vulnerability management no longer hold,” according to the advisory.

The advisory has nine recommendations for organizations, including “aggressively” remedying known risks and taking steps to start hardening their cybersecurity perimeters.