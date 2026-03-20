The White House today released a national policy framework that calls on Congress to take several actions to support the safe deployment of artificial intelligence, including supporting law enforcement efforts to fight fraud and scams and passing federal legislation to preempt state regulation of the technology.

The three-page document outlines a series of broad policies for Congress to consider. Among the proposals, it suggests Congress refrain from creating a federal rulemaking body for AI and instead support the development of sector-specific AI applications through existing regulatory bodies. It also encourages Congress to preempt state AI laws “that impose undue burdens,” except in cases such as police powers traditionally retained by states and land-use laws that regulate infrastructure.

The framework urges Congress to require AI platforms to take steps to protect children, and to augment existing law enforcement efforts to protect seniors and other vulnerable populations from scams and fraud.