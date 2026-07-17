The Texas Bankers Foundation has reopened its Flood Relief Fund to support Texas communities affected by the severe storms and flooding unfolding across the state, the Texas Bankers Association announced today. The foundation is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, local bank leaders, and community organizations throughout the affected areas.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration covering 59 counties as heavy rainfall and flash flooding continue across Southwest Texas, the Hill Country and other parts of the state, according to TBA. At least two deaths have been reported, hundreds of people have been rescued, and floodwaters have damaged homes, businesses, roads and other critical infrastructure.

The Texas Bankers Foundation will work directly with bankers in affected communities to identify where assistance can make the greatest difference.

“Texas community bankers do not wait on the sidelines when their neighbors are hurting. They take action,” said Chris Furlow, president and CEO of TBA. “We may not yet know the full extent of the damage, but we know help is needed now. We will begin assisting communities where we can while continuing to assess the situation and direct resources responsibly as needs emerge.”