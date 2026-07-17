Privately-owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.427 million, which was 19% above the revised May estimate of 1.199 million and 3.5% above the June 2025 rate of 1.379 million. Single-family housing starts in June were at a rate of 895,000; this is 0.2% below the revised May figure of 897,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 513,000.

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.367 million. This is 3.0% below the revised May rate of 1,410,000 and is 2.3% below the June 2025 rate of 1.399 million. Single-family authorizations in June were at a rate of 871,000; this is 2.4% below the revised May figure of 892,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 445,000 in June.

Privately-owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.392 million. This is 3.3% above the revised May estimate of 1.347 million and is 1.5% above the June 2025 rate of 1.372 million. Single-family housing completions in June were at a rate of 964,000; this is 6.6% above the revised May rate of 904,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 413,000.

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