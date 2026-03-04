President Trump today formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve. If confirmed, Warsh would succeed current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and serve a term of four years.

Trump first announced Warsh as his nominee in January. Earlier in his career, Warsh worked in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley before joining the administration of President George W. Bush, where he was special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary at the National Economic Council. Bush nominated Warsh to serve on the Fed board in 2006. During his term, he served as the Fed’s representative to the G20 and as an emissary to the emerging and advanced economies in Asia.

He has a law degree from Harvard Law School.