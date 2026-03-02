Securities Law

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation v. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Date: Feb. 9, 2026

Issue: Whether Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (DBS) qualifies as a statutory “underwriter” under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 and is therefore liable for alleged misstatements.

Case Summary: A New York federal court dismissed the FDIC’s lawsuit against DBS concluding that Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 limits statutory underwriter liability to entities that actually underwrite, sell, or participate in distributing the specific securities at issue.

Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 allows an investor to sue an underwriter if a registration statement contains a material misstatement or omission. Section 11 defines an underwriter using two prongs. The first prong covers a person who purchases a security from the issuer with the intention of distributing it, or who offers or sells it for the issuer in connection with its distribution. The second prong covers a person who directly or indirectly participates in that same distribution activity.

In May 2012, the FDIC, acting as receiver for CNB (FDIC-R), sued DBS alleging it was strictly liable under Section 11 as an underwriter of RMBS that CNB purchased. FDIC-R alleged that DBS was responsible for material misstatements and omissions in the Prospectus Supplement for the RALI 2006 QS18 Trust offering. According to FDIC-R, those misstatements concerned the mortgage loans backing all of the certificates in the offering, including the subordinated Class I-M-1 certificates that CNB purchased, and included representations about loan-to-value ratios, compliance with appraisal standards, owner occupancy status, and adherence to underwriting guidelines. CNB had purchased three subordinated Class I-M-1 certificates from an offering that included 26 senior and six subordinated tranches.

Although the Prospectus Supplement listed DBS, GMAC, and Lehman Brothers as underwriters, the transaction documents divided their responsibilities. DBS agreed to purchase and distribute only 20 senior certificates. GMAC underwrote the Class I-M certificates, and Lehman Brothers underwrote the Class II-M certificates. Separate underwriting agreements confirmed that DBS was not a party to the agreements covering the subordinated Class I-M-1 certificates. While certain mortgage loan pools backed both senior and subordinated securities, DBS did not purchase, sell, or market the specific certificates CNB acquired. DBS moved for summary judgment, arguing it is not liable under Section 11 because it does not meet the statutory definition of an underwriter with respect to the securities CNB purchased.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York determined that DBS was not an underwriter with respect to the certificates CNB purchased and dismissed the company from the lawsuit. Applying the first prong of the statutory definition, the court found no genuine dispute that DBS did not purchase, sell, offer, or distribute those specific securities. The prospectus and underwriting agreements showed that DBS underwrote only the senior certificates, while GMAC underwrote the Class I-M certificates, and DBS had no role in marketing or distributing the tranche at issue. The court rejected FDIC-R’s argument that Section 11 liability extends to all underwriters in a single offering or that DBS’s role as lead underwriter expanded its exposure. Instead, the court concluded that Section 11 liability applies only to the underwriter of the specific security purchased by the plaintiff and does not reach a firm that did not underwrite the securities at issue.

Applying the second prong, the court determined that DBS did not qualify as an underwriter because it did not participate, directly or indirectly, in distributing the specific Class I-M-1 certificates that CNB purchased. The court explained this prong covers those who participate in purchasing, offering, or selling securities for distribution. Still, it does not extend to firms that merely provide services that support an offering. The record showed that DBS structured the transaction, reviewed offering documents, conducted due diligence, and had a general interest in the success of the deal, but it did not market, sell, or help place the Class I-M-1 certificates. Because DBS did not engage in distribution-related activity for the securities at issue, the court held that it did not meet the statutory definition of an underwriter under the second prong.

Bottom Line: The FDIC’s claims against DBS were the only claims that remained in the case.

Document: Opinion