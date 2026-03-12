The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that they have agreed to coordinate oversight and promote regulatory clarity in areas of common regulatory interest, such as cryptocurrencies.

The two agencies said they entered into a memorandum of understanding and a “joint harmonization initiative” to support coordination across the policymaking, examination and enforcement functions of each agency. Among other things, the agencies will seek to clarify product definitions through joint interpretations and rulemakings, and provide a “fit-for-purpose” regulatory framework for crypto assets and other emerging technologies.

“By aligning regulatory definitions, coordinating oversight and facilitating seamless, secure data sharing between agencies, we will ensure our rules and regulations deliver the clarity market participants deserve,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said.