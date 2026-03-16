Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2026, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $733.5 billion, down 0.2% from the previous month, and up 3.2% from January 2025. Total sales for the November 2025 through January 2026 period were up 2.9% from the same period a year ago. The November 2025 to December 2025 percent change was unrevised from virtually unchanged.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles, parts, and gasoline, increased 0.3% from last month and 4.7% from January 2025.

Nonstore retailers sales were up 1.9% from last month and up 10.9% from last year. Food services and drinking places were down 0.2% from last month but up 3.9% from January 2025. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers increased 0.6% from December and were up 4.3% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were down 0.9% and 1.2% from last month respectively.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores were up 0.7% while clothing & clothing accessories stores were down 1.7%.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers 10.8%.

Sales at gasoline stations were down 2.9% from the previous month, and down 3.7% from January 2025.

Read the Census release.