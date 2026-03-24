The State Department has formally launched a new bureau to combat cyber threats and other technological risks posed by other countries, ABC News reported.

The Bureau of Emerging Threats was first announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio nearly a year ago but the bureau only recently launched, according to ABC News, which cited sources within the agency. The State Department has not made an official announcement but a page on its website says the bureau reports to the under secretary for arms control and international security.

The bureau is responsible for safeguarding U.S. national security against cyberattacks, the weaponization of space and other emerging technological threats, such as those posed by artificial intelligence and quantum computing. It consists of five divisions: the Office of Cybersecurity, the Office of Critical Infrastructure Security, the Office of Disruptive Technology, the Office of Space Security, and the Office of Threat Assessment.