The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC issues Russia-related general license and updates guidance: OFAC issued Russia‑related General License 131C, authorizing certain transactions needed to negotiate and enter into contingent contracts for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH, as well as related maintenance activities. OFAC also released amended FAQs 1224 and 1225 and updated its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List to reflect these actions. Read more.

Russia and Lebanon-related Sanctions

Updates to OFAC’s SDN List: On Feb. 27, OFAC removed four individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. The deletions include:

Dany Khoury, a Lebanese national previously designated under the Lebanon sanctions program.

Adama Bagayoko, a Malian national formerly listed under E.O. 14024 for ties to the Wagner Group.

Alou Boi Diarra, also a Malian national previously designated under E.O. 14024 for links to the Wagner Group.

Sadio Camara, a Malian national and former Wagner-linked designee under E.O. 14024. Read more.

Russia and Cyber-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Russian cyber exploit broker and affiliates: On Feb. 24, OFAC designated Sergey Sergeyevich Zelenyuk and his company Matrix LLC (Operation Zero), along with five associated individuals and entities, for acquiring and distributing cyber tools that threaten U.S. national security. Operation Zero trafficked in software “exploits,” offered bounties for vulnerabilities in U.S.-built software, and obtained at least eight proprietary cyber tools stolen from a U.S. company, which it then sold to an unauthorized user. These tools had been developed exclusively for the U.S. government and select allies. Read more.

Nicaragua-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions senior Nicaraguan officials: On Feb. 26, OFAC sanctioned five senior Nicaraguan government officials who oversee key financial, communications, and military agencies enabling the Murillo‑Ortega dictatorship’s repression. Those designated include the Director and Deputy Director of the Financial Analysis Unit, the Minister of Labor, the Deputy Director General of the national telecommunications authority, and the head of the Army’s Military Intelligence and Counterintelligence Directorate. : On Feb. 26, OFAC sanctioned five senior Nicaraguan government officials who oversee key financial, communications, and military agencies enabling the Murillo‑Ortega dictatorship’s repression. Those designated include the Director and Deputy Director of the Financial Analysis Unit, the Minister of Labor, the Deputy Director General of the national telecommunications authority, and the head of the Army’s Military Intelligence and Counterintelligence Directorate. Read more

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Iran’s shadow fleet and weapons procurement networks: OFAC sanctioned more than 30 individuals, entities, and vessels involved in enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales and supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) programs. OFAC also designated multiple procurement networks that help the IRGC and MODAFL obtain precursor materials, sensitive machinery, and components needed to reconstitute missile and ACW production capacity and to proliferate UAVs to third countries. : OFAC sanctioned more than 30 individuals, entities, and vessels involved in enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales and supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) programs. OFAC also designated multiple procurement networks that help the IRGC and MODAFL obtain precursor materials, sensitive machinery, and components needed to reconstitute missile and ACW production capacity and to proliferate UAVs to third countries. Read more

Syrian-related Sanctions

OFAC announces $3.77 million settlement for Syria sanctions violations: A U.S. individual agreed to pay $3,777,000 for 20 apparent Syria sanctions violations after providing managerial services to four Syrian real estate companies between 2018 and 2021—conduct OFAC deemed egregious and not voluntarily disclosed. : A U.S. individual agreed to pay $3,777,000 for 20 apparent Syria sanctions violations after providing managerial services to four Syrian real estate companies between 2018 and 2021—conduct OFAC deemed egregious and not voluntarily disclosed. Read more

Venezuela-related Sanctions