The American Bankers Association presented lawmakers with a national blueprint for fighting fraud and scams, which included requiring telecommunications and social media companies to do their part and giving states and local governments the resources to target financial crimes.

The Joint Economic Committee – which comprises members from both the House and Senate – will hold a hearing today on modernizing federal approaches to combating fraud and scams. In a statement submitted ahead of the hearing, ABA pointed to the long history of banks as first adopters of new technologies to protect customers.

However, telecommunications and social media companies need to do more to fight fraud on their end, ABA said. Banks also need strong partnerships with law enforcement, and they welcome the chance to partner with community organizations to address the problem.

“Banks clearly play a key role in fighting fraud, but unless every player in the ecosystem joins the fight, criminals will continue to steal at a scale we’ve never witnessed before,” ABA said.

ABA outlined three strategies to combat the threat of fraud and scams: