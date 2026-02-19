Pending home sales in January dropped 0.8% from the prior month and 0.4% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The report did not state how many homes were on the market.
Report: Democrats demand Fed release info on bank supervision changes
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other Democrats are demanding that the Federal Reserve turn over information on recent changes to its bank supervision division following a media report that Fed staff are unhappy with those changes, the Wall...