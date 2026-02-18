New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $4.6 billion or 1.4% in December 2025 to $319.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 5.4% November decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.5%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $6.4 billion or 5.3% to $113.5 billion.