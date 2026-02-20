Sales of new single-family houses in December 2025 were at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 745,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 1.7% below the November 2025 rate of 758,000 and is 3.8% above the December 2024 rate of 718,000.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December 2025 was 472,000. This is 2.7% below the November 2025 estimate of 485,000 and is 3.5% below the December 2024 estimate of 489,000. This represents a supply of 7.6 months at the current sales rate. The months’ supply is 1.3% below the November 2025 estimate of 7.7 months and is 7.3% below the December 2024 estimate of 8.2 months.

The median sales price of new houses sold in December 2025 was $414,400. This is 4.2% above the November 2025 price of $397,600 and is 2.0% below the December 2024 price of $423,000. The average sales price of new houses sold in December 2025 was $532,600. This is 0.5% above the November 2025 price of $530,200 and is 4.7% above the December 2024 price of $508,900.

Read the Census/HUD release.