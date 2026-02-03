The House voted 217-214 in favor of a Senate deal on government funding for several federal agencies. Shortly afterward, President Trump signed the bill into law, ending a partial shutdown that began Saturday.

Under the agreement, the Department of Homeland Security will receive less than two weeks of stopgap funding while lawmakers and the White House continue to negotiate policy changes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. DHS also includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the National Flood Insurance Program. If a deal is not reached, the agencies would close on Feb. 14.