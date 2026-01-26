New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $16.4 billion or 5.3% to $323.8 billion in November 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its advance report. The rise followed a 2.1% October decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders rose 6.6%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $15.3 billion or 14.7% to $119.3 billion.