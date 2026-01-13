The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2% in December, and 2.6% over the last 12 months.

The index for shelter rose 0.4% in December and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase. The food index increased 0.7% over the month as did the food at home index and the food away from home index. The index for energy rose 0.3% in December.

Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in December. The index for other food at home rose 1.6% over the month. The cereals and bakery products index increased 0.6% in December. The index for fruits and vegetables increased 0.5% and the index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 0.4%. The dairy and related products index rose 0.9% in December.

The energy index rose 0.3% in December while the gasoline index decreased 0.5% over the month and down 3.4% year-over-year. The index for electricity declined 0.1% over the month but up 6.7% year-over-year. The index for natural gas increased 4.4% over the month and up 10.8% year-over-year.

