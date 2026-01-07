A focus on elder fraud kicks off Season 2 of the ABA Fraudcast, as Paul Benda interviews Lois Greisman, associate director of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of marketing practices. They discuss Protecting Older Consumers, 2024-2025, A Report of the Federal Trade Commission, issued in December, that reveals a big increase in the number of older adults reporting losses of over $100,000 to scams.

ABA offers resources to help banks prevent, identify, measure and report fraud, and to serve and protect consumers and their financial data.​ ABA’s scam prevention campaigns #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks are newly updated as well.

ABA Fraudcast host is Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity at ABA.



