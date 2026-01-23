Consumer sentiment rose in January
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 6.6% in January compared to the month prior, landing at 56.4, according to final results for the month.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 6.6% in January compared to the month prior, landing at 56.4, according to final results for the month.
The House Financial Services Committee advanced three bills supported by ABA, covering regulatory tailoring for community banks, reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program, and raising Bank Secrecy Act reporting thresholds.
The FDIC has approved two deposit insurance applications submitted by automobile manufacturers Ford and GM to establish industrial banks, according to an agency statement.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.09% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.44%.
Government intervention in the U.S. credit card market would harm consumers, small businesses and community-based financial institutions by reducing choice, increasing costs and fraud risks, and creating economic challenges for smaller institutions, the ABA and 10 financial sector...
The ABA Foundation is encouraging banks and bankers to participate in industry-wide efforts to strengthen financial capability in communities across the U.S. This year will see the addition of consumer-facing tools focused on fraud and scam prevention, tax...
American Bankers Association
1333 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
1-800-BANKERS (800-226-5377)
www.aba.com
About ABA
Privacy Policy
Contact ABA