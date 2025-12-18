The Senate voted 53-43 today to confirm the nominations of nearly 100 people to positions with the federal government, including Travis Hill to be FDIC chairman.

Hill has served as acting chairman of the FDIC since January. Since then, Hill has launched what he said is a wholesale review of agency regulations, guidance and manuals “to ensure our rules and approach promote a vibrant, growing economy.” Among other things, the FDIC has removed reputational risk from supervision and plans to revise its approach to resolution planning and de novo bank formation.

Hill was confirmed as part of a block of nominations taken up by the Senate. Senators also confirmed Joseph Gromley to be president of the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, and several nominations for positions within the Treasury Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a statement, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols congratulated Hill on his confirmation.

“His efforts have already had a meaningful impact, and we look forward to working with him on a range of issues, including the need for a rational regulatory approach to merger applications, developing a sound and transparent framework for indexing regulatory thresholds, and the FDIC’s important role overseeing the deposit insurance program,” Nichols said.